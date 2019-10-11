Senior police superintendent 'Yoon' arrested for attempting to rid evidence in 'Burning Sun' case

On October 10, Seoul's Central District court issued an official arrest warrant for former senior police superintendent Yoon (49), on charges of attempting to rid evidence in the ongoing 'Burning Sun' case.

The Seoul police told media outlets, "We have reason to believe that [Yoon] took part in attempting to get rid of the 'Burning Sun' case evidence."

The arrest warrant against Yoon for charges including - seeking monetary gains for completing favors, illegal monetary transactions, misuse of social service official privileges, attempt to eliminate evidence, and more - was requested back on October 7, after police acquire evidence that Yoon illegally received several million KRW from business CEO Jung (45) in investment funds. Jung was then identified as the individual who introduced Yoon to Seungri and his party.

Back in 2016, Yoon is believed to have informed Seungri and Seungri's business partner Yoo In Suk about a former club known as 'Monkey Museum' being in danger of business operation violations, potentially playing a role in aiding 'Monkey Museum' to evade violation charges. Yoon was then named during Seungri's 'Burning Sun' investigation as 'senior police superintendent' in the former idol's chat room records, leading to suspicions of internal dealings with 'Burning Sun'.

