Wanna One's Kang Daniel has unveiled a brand new, official artist logo as well as an official fanclub logo!

As you can see below, Kang Daniel's official artist logo utilizes the singer's initials 'K' and 'D' for a sleek design. On the other hand, his official fanclub logo simply takes the letter 'D' of 'Danity' for a softer style.

According to Konnect Entertainment, Kang Daniel was very active in every stage of the logo design for both identities. Do you like the end results?