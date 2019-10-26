MC Mong's new album 'Channel 8' dominates music charts

MC Mong's new album 'Channel 8' is dominating music charts.



MC Mong made a comeback with his first full album in 4 years 'Channel 8' on October 25, and his title track "Fame" featuring Song Ga In and Chancellor along with other songs on the album are dominating music charts. "Fame" is currently #1 on Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo's real-time charts, and "Chanel" featuring Park Bom is #2 on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada. "Temperature" featuring Suran, "Desert Island" featuring Moon, "I Know" featuring Hynn, and "Holding Out" featuring Coogie and Jiselle are also ranking high.



On his 8th album, MC Mong stated, "The MC Mong from 10 years ago and the life of Shin Dong Hyun now has completely changed. I put that story in it." As for the success of his album, he commented, "It's like a dream. Rather than saying thank you, I want to find words that express more gratitude. I thank my fans so so much, and I want to give the honor to my new family at Million Market and all the staff who suffered."

Have you heard MC Mong's "Fame" yet?