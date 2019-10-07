1

Posted by jennywill

Luna thanks fans and SM Entertainment after news of her new label

Luna wrote a personal message to both her fans and for SM Entertainment.

She recently signed with Humap Contents after she left SM Entertainment, and she took to her Instagram to write, "Hello, it's Luna. I've left SM Entertainment, who I've been together with since my debut, and will now be with my new label Humap Contents. I'm sincerely thankful to my SM Town family, who I spent a lot of time smiling and crying with. I won't forget that gratitude and work hard on my music to show my fans many sides of myself. I'll always work hard with your support as my friend. Thank you!"


Best of luck to Luna at her new label!

Anubis33562,376 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Yeah but wasn't she cheering on an Instagram live about leaving SM and how she was "free"? She seems really fake to me.

