'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu brings out his mature side in 'Dazed' pictorial + fashion film

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu demonstrated just how much he's matured since the program's finale, in the latest fall issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

Recently chosen as the male endorsement model 'Guess' Korea, Kim Min Kyu took to the trendy streets of Los Angeles, California to prepare for the coming winter in casual 'Guess' styles.

Particularly in his photoshoot fashion film, Kim Min Kyu surprised fans with his chic, professional aura as a model, breaking completely out of his shell as the young former 'Produce X 101' contestant.

Check out his fashion film for yourself above, as well as preview cuts from next month's 'Dazed'.