Daehyun has revealed the first MV teaser for "Aight".

On October 7, this former B.A.P member has released a teaser that displays the mysterious and futuristic concept for his comeback. In the teaser, Daehyun enters a number of dimensions where he finds himself in both high-tech and otherworldly. "Aight" is the title song of his 1st single album, set for release on October 11.

What do you think of the teaser's imagery?