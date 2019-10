Boys Da Capo (BDC) has released a second music video teaser for the title song 'Remember Me' of their upcoming special single album, also called 'Boys Da Capo'.

Containing a total of two tracks including 'Remember Me' and 'Da Capo', Boys Da Capo's unit debut album is set for release on October 29 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above! Are you all excited?