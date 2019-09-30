Newlyweds Choi Ye Seul and G.O head to Walmart on first day of Hawaiian honeymoon

Newlyweds MBLAQ's G.O and actress Choi Ye Seul are having a happy honeymoon in Hawaii.



On September 30 KST, Choi Ye Seul took to her personal Instagram while out shopping, writing: "We came to Walmart to go shopping. Tomorrow adjusting to jet lag will be successful."



In the image, both Choi Ye Seul and G.O pose together to take a selfie in the middle of the store.

Fans following her account left a number of excited comments after seeing a picture from their honeymoon, writing messages like: "Wow, you're so pretty, unnie. Have a great time!," "Wow, Hawaii! I'm so jealous! Upload a lot of pretty pictures for us," and "Drink Arizona beverages while you're at Walmart. It's much cheaper than in Korea, and there are tons of flavors!"





Meanwhile, the couple was officially married on September 28.



Check out the Instagram post below!