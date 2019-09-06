Watch the eerie OST MV for The Rose's 'Stranger', for ongoing OCN drama 'Hell Is Other People'

The Rose have lent their sound for OST Part.1 of OCN's currently airing mystery/thriller drama series, 'Hell Is Other People'.



Titled "Stranger", The Rose's dramatic OST Part.1 is an alternative rock genre, serving as the main theme song of 'Hell Is Other People'. The overall, dark and dramatic mood of the OST goes along perfectly with the eerie, mysterious storyline of the drama.

Meanwhile, 'Hell Is Other People' tells the story of a man who moves in to a run-down apartment complex. There, he discovers a series of mysterious, evil occurrences.

