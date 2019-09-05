Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun are ready to cause trouble in newest teaser for 'SJ Returns' season 3!

Season 3 of Super Junior's web reality series 'SJ Returns' premieres in just 4 more days!

Ahead of the series' premiere this September 9 at 12 PM KST, 'SJ Returns' has unveiled its third teaser featuring character previews of Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun! Each of these 4 members are ready to cause some major trouble in their own ways while Super Junior gear up for their comeback with their 9th full album. This will also mark maknae Kyuhyun's first participation in 'SJ Returns'. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior's grand return with their 9th full album is set for this October 14!

Azure_Aurora1,214 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

The small clip reminded me of almost all the reasons for why I love Super Junior so much.

btw, if Heechul was really in Leeteuk's seat he really would have put the sassy maknaes in their place. 😂

Canucks4Life2,896 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The other 3 yay I totally see that there always making trouble lol. But Ryeowook, he seems like too much of a sweetheart for that.

