Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun are ready to cause trouble in newest teaser for 'SJ Returns' season 3!

Season 3 of Super Junior's web reality series 'SJ Returns' premieres in just 4 more days!

Ahead of the series' premiere this September 9 at 12 PM KST, 'SJ Returns' has unveiled its third teaser featuring character previews of Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun! Each of these 4 members are ready to cause some major trouble in their own ways while Super Junior gear up for their comeback with their 9th full album. This will also mark maknae Kyuhyun's first participation in 'SJ Returns'.

Meanwhile, Super Junior's grand return with their 9th full album is set for this October 14!

