The final LABOUM member up for the group's ongoing 1st full album comeback teaser images is Yujeong - a pretty lady in red!

After wrapping up the members' gorgeous individual teaser series this week, LABOUM will be releasing a tracklist, MV teasers, and more leading up to their full comeback this September 19 at 6 PM KST with their 1st ever full album, 'Two Of Us'.

In the meantime, check out Yujeong's flowery teaser photo below!