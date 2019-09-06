Watch Golden Child, fromis_9, and ONF learn how to wrestle in behind footage for Chuseok special '2019 ISAC'!

One more week left until another exciting installment of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship', airing this Chuseok holidays!

As many of you know, this Chuseok's '2019 ISAC' will be bringing back a traditional Korean sport as one of the main categories - wrestling! Both male and female idols will compete in team wrestling rounds, and you can go behind the scenes with some of the athletes above and below like Golden Child, fromis_9, and ONF, for a recap of the entire learning and practice process!

The upcoming Chuseok special '2019 ISAC' is set to air over two days, from September 12-13 at 4:40 PM KST. Will you be watching?