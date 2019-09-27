SuperM test themselves to see 'How well do you know your bandmates?' with Billboard!

Ahead of their highly-anticipated debut this coming October, super K-Pop boy group SuperM sat down briefly with 'Billboard' for a fun test to see, "How well do you know your bandmates?"

The first question was, "Who has the best hair?". Each of the members went around naming different members, beginning with Mark who complimented Ten's new hair style. Taemin jokingly chose himself, while sending out a "signal" to his hair stylist to "keep up the good work!" Kai went with the members' in their natural hair styles, naming Mark due to the idol's naturally curly hair.

Next up, SuperM answered questions like, "Who has the craziest facial expressions when performing?" and "Who is the comedian of the group?", so make sure to watch the full clip above to see the boys' answers! Meanwhile, SuperM will be debuting worldwide this October 4 with their 1st mini album, also titled 'SuperM'.