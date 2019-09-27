6

Block B's B-Bomb confirms enlistment date as a conscripted police officer

On September 28, Block B's label Seven Seasons confirmed to various media outlets that member B-Bomb is due to enlist next month. 

Seven Seasons revealed, "B-Bomb will be releasing his newest solo single 'Finale' this October 4. Afterward, he will be enlisting this October 10 in order to focus on his mandatory military duties, as he was recently accepted to serve as a conscripted police officer for the Seoul district police."

Look forward to B-Bomb final single before his military enlistment with "Finale", coming up on October 4. 

Ohboy696,248 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I knew it was coming, but still😭 At least he gave us some warning

(+he is going to look hot af in his uniform)

joanner222,229 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I’m sure he’s going to do well! But all my faves are enlisting 🥺🥺🥺

