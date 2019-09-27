Block B's B-Bomb confirms enlistment date as a conscripted police officer

On September 28, Block B's label Seven Seasons confirmed to various media outlets that member B-Bomb is due to enlist next month.

Seven Seasons revealed, "B-Bomb will be releasing his newest solo single 'Finale' this October 4. Afterward, he will be enlisting this October 10 in order to focus on his mandatory military duties, as he was recently accepted to serve as a conscripted police officer for the Seoul district police."

Look forward to B-Bomb final single before his military enlistment with "Finale", coming up on October 4.

