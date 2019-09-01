Seventeen unveils mystifying comeback trailer for 3rd album 'An Ode'

Seventeen has released the official comeback trailer for their 3rd album.

On September 2, Seventeen finally unveiled the trailer for 'An Ode', the title of their 3rd studio album. In this clip, a beat-up automobile is suspended in the air inside a very modern space. Followed by a series of mystifying cuts, the boys all come together and raise something in front of their faces. Can you tell what it is, inside the silhouette?

Stay tuned for more until the official release on September 16.