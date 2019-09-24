Shin Se Kyung compliments Cha Eun Woo's bright energy in elegant 'High Cut' cover pictorial

Actress Shin Se Kyung graced the cover of 'High Cut' magazine's latest issue as an elegant fall goddess, partnering up with 'Jo Malone London' perfume scents!

In her interview, Shin Se Kyung chatted about her ongoing MBC drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', which will be coming to an end soon. Revealing that she was able to express 120% of herself through her character Goo Hae Ryung, Shin Se Kyung went on to compare how similar she is with her character in real life. She also talked about working with her male co-star ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, sharing, "He must be extremely busy with schedules, but he had such a bright energy. Not only me but the entire staff on set were influenced by his bright energy. His aura as a whole had a big role in determining the overall mood of the drama."

Finally, Shin Se Kyung opened up about the behind-the-scenes stories from her popular YouTube channel, saying, "I learned to edit videos on YouTube. Those of you who watch can probably tell, but I just take the footage and drag it onto the end of the last clip (laughter). I bought a laptop for the first time for video editing."

Check out Shin Se Kyung's gorgeous 'High Cut' pictorial preview cuts below.

하는 걸 좋아하는데, 그런 일상들을 기록물로 남겨두면 좋겠다 싶었다. 또한 휴식기에 팬분들과 흥미롭게 소통할 방법인 것 같았다"며 "영상 편집은 유튜브로 배웠다. 다들 보시면 알겠지만, 기본적으로 끌어다 붙이기만 하면 되는 편집 방식을 고수 중이다 하하. 편집 때문에 이번에 노트북도 처음 사봤다"라고 전했다.