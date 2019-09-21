5

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jessi drops dramatic MV teaser for 'Who Dat B'

AKP STAFF

Jessi has dropped a dramatic music video teaser for "Who Dat B".

The rapper's previous teaser revealed a preview of her choreography, and her latest MV teaser above reveals a more dramatic, intense concept. "Who Dat B" will be the rapper's first release under her new label P Nation, which was founded by Psy.

Stay tuned for updates on Jessi's comeback!


  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  2. WHO DAT B
1 1,036 Share 83% Upvoted

0

ddxddx64 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

sexy 😍

Share
Donghae
Donghae begs fans to stop calling him
17 hours ago   29   30,123
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun, Kim Seul Gi, Oh Yeon Seo
'Ulzzang Star' Goo Hye Sun's SNS Controversy
2 hours ago   5   6,905

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND