Jessi has dropped a dramatic music video teaser for "Who Dat B".
The rapper's previous teaser revealed a preview of her choreography, and her latest MV teaser above reveals a more dramatic, intense concept. "Who Dat B" will be the rapper's first release under her new label P Nation, which was founded by Psy.
Stay tuned for updates on Jessi's comeback!
5
1
Posted by1 hour ago
Jessi drops dramatic MV teaser for 'Who Dat B'
Jessi has dropped a dramatic music video teaser for "Who Dat B".
1 1,036 Share 83% Upvoted
Log in to comment