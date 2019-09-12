Baekhyun talks about the time he tried ~$170 face soap on '5Bros'

On the September 12 broadcast of JTBC's Chuseok special talk variety program '5Bros', the cast members including Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang Hoon, Park Joon Hyung, EXO's Baekhyun, Joo Woo Jae, and surprise guest Kim So Eun discussed sanitation habits, social relationships, etc!

When it was Kim Jong Kook's turn to discuss his personal washing methods, Seo Jang Hoon questioned, "How do you erase your makeup? Do you at least use foam cleansing?" Kim Jong Kook nonchalantly answered, "Of course!", but only on the days that he actually wears makeup! Turning to Baekhyun, Seo Jang Hoon then asked, "Baekhyun is an idol so he wears very thick makeup, like heavy eye makeup. How do you erase it?" Baekhyun simply remarked, "Hmm, the makeup shop noona erases it for me." Seo Jang Hoon couldn't hide his surprise, as he recalled how none of his makeup artists had ever erased his makeup for him before.

Baekhyun also shared, "One time, I tried using a soap that cost something like $170. It turns out there are soaps that cost that much." Kim Jong Kook exclaimed, "Are you crazy?!" Baekhyun went on, "But it definitely felt too wasteful. Now, I use foam cleansing too."