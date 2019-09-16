19

Former KARA member Seungyeon opens up her very own YouTube channel

Former KARA member Seungyeon has opened up her very own YouTube channel!

The channel opening was revealed through a short 'trailer' video released through her YouTube account, which features a slideshow of a few images of the star, along with a brief message.

"Hello! It's Han Seungyeon. I had talked about doing YouTube. Now I am really, really going to try starting one," she began. "There are several things I really like, so when I am not working, I like doing some things alone very much! I am going to record my daily life as much as I can and try to share it with you all. Let's all be together."


Since leaving KARA, Seungyeon has had a successful career as an actress, singer, and endorsement model. Because of this, the former idol surely will show a variety of different contents to her fans.

Check out her YouTube channel trailer above!

Hermand
56 minutes ago

I subscribe to her channel. Seungyeon is a great singer and actress. Can't wait to see her show what content she will show us.

0

Fritzb
2 hours ago

With the recent news of other former-KARA members, I was wondering what she had been doing lately. Seungyeon was always my KARA bias. I hope to see her in a new acting role soon.

