Former KARA member Seungyeon opens up her very own YouTube channel

Former KARA member Seungyeon has opened up her very own YouTube channel!

The channel opening was revealed through a short 'trailer' video released through her YouTube account, which features a slideshow of a few images of the star, along with a brief message.

"Hello! It's Han Seungyeon. I had talked about doing YouTube. Now I am really, really going to try starting one," she began. "There are several things I really like, so when I am not working, I like doing some things alone very much! I am going to record my daily life as much as I can and try to share it with you all. Let's all be together."







Since leaving KARA, Seungyeon has had a successful career as an actress, singer, and endorsement model. Because of this, the former idol surely will show a variety of different contents to her fans.

Check out her YouTube channel trailer above!