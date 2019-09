The band members of K-Pop's very own DAY6 visited the 'Build Series' studio recently, for a chill, easygoing chat about their ongoing 2019 world tour 'Gravity'!

Introducing themselves as a band and individually with the fans cheering at every turn, the DAY6 members shared their affection for New York City, named the "dancers" of the band, had Dowoon show off his singing skills, and more! Watch the full clip above.