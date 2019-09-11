Kim Hye Yoon and Rowoon paint romantic snapshots of first love in 'Find July' official posters

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Find July' has revealed a set of romantic official posters, ahead of its premiere next month!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Find July' tells the story of a high school student who discovers one day that she's in fact a side character in a fictional manhwa story. Played by actress Kim Hye Yoon, 'Find July's female lead Eun Dan Oh decides to become the heroine of her own story, rather than following the fate written out for her by a higher power.

Opposite Kim Hye Yoon, SF9's Rowoon takes on the role of the male lead Haru. At first, Haru doesn't even have a proper name in the story, simply labeled as "extra character #13". However, as time goes on, the character joins Dan Oh in searching for his own story and his own adventures, breaking free of the fictional storyline.

What do you think of Kim Hye Yoon and Rowoon's romantic drama posters so far? I you want to see more of this youthful couple's first love story, make sure to catch the premiere of MBC's 'Find July' on October 2 at 8:55 PM KST!