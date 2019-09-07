Tony An takes to Instagram to celebrate H.O.T's 23rd anniversary with fans

Tony An is commemorating H.O.T's debut anniversary with his fans!

On September 7, he took to his personal Instagram account to share an image celebrating H.O.T's anniversary, with that day making it 23 whole years since the group's debut.





"To all of the white angels around the world who have given us their love and support during happy and sad times, through tears and laughter, and been together with our members as we remain together under the name of H.O.T for the past 23 years, I sincerely thank you," he wrote. "I love you."



He closed his post with hashtags for each members' name.

Meanwhile, the members will be coming together to hold a special anniversary concert series from September 20 - 22 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.

Check out Tony's Instagram post below!