Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Tony An takes to Instagram to celebrate H.O.T's 23rd anniversary with fans

Tony An is commemorating H.O.T's debut anniversary with his fans!

On September 7, he took to his personal Instagram account to share an image celebrating H.O.T's anniversary, with that day making it 23 whole years since the group's debut.


"To all of the white angels around the world who have given us their love and support during happy and sad times, through tears and laughter, and been together with our members as we remain together under the name of H.O.T for the past 23 years, I sincerely thank you," he wrote. "I love you."

He closed his post with hashtags for each members' name.

Meanwhile, the members will be coming together to hold a special anniversary concert series from September 20 - 22 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.

Check out Tony's Instagram post below!

Canucks4Life2,904 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Oh lordy does this make me feel old, I was into them way back then lol. There music always brings back some great memories, it was so exciting to see them get back together again I hope we have many more years of them together.

Eleutherna178 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

I often see comments dissing those "old dudes" - the 1st generation (Sechskies, H.O.T, Shinhwa, ...) - but I think they are actually an inspiration to all of the new generations, they still follow their dream after all those years! When you are a fan, age is just a number! And everyone grows old...

