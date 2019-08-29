Red Velvet go 'Umpah Umpah' in dance practice video

Red Velvet have released a dance practice video for "Umpah Umpah"!



Fans get to take a look at the girl group going over the choreography for their latest summer track in the dance studio and maybe even follow along. "Umpah Umpah" is the title track of Red Velvet's latest mini album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



Watch Red Velvet's dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it.



