Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Kim Hyun Joong releases cinematic MV teaser for comeback single title track

SS501's Kim Hyun Joong has released a soft, cinematic MV teaser for his comeback single title track, "At The Food Cart" (literal translation). 

The singer will be returning this August 10 with a new single album titled 'Salt', having participated in composing, writing, and producing all of the tracks in the album. The MV teaser for his title track "At The Food Cart" stars actress Jo Woo Ri, as a man and a woman seem to tell a quiet love story. 

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Joong also plans on greeting fans throughout Asia with his 2019 tour 'Bio-Rhythm', kicking off from August 21-22 in Japan and continuing through September. Check out Kim Hyun Joong's comeback MV teaser above. 

