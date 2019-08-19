Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Red Velvet get ready for a road trip in 'Umpah Umpah' MV teaser

Red Velvet have dropped their music video teaser for "Umpah Umpah".

In the MV teaser, Red Velvet prepare for a road trip to a sunny beach. "Umpah Umpah" is the title track of the girl group's upcoming mini album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2', which features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept.

Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?


ShaRevLZenU4 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

It looks and sounds AMAZING. I'm too pumped!

The_Fuckin_Dick-2,452 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Sounds flat and boring.

