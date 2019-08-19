Red Velvet get ready for a road trip in 'Umpah Umpah' MV teaser

Red Velvet have dropped their music video teaser for "Umpah Umpah".



In the MV teaser, Red Velvet prepare for a road trip to a sunny beach. "Umpah Umpah" is the title track of the girl group's upcoming mini album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2', which features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept.



Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?





