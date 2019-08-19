Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

9

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) finds love in the rain in 'Genie' solo debut MV

AKP STAFF

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has finally made his solo debut with "Genie".

In the dramatic music video, VIINI finds love in the rain. As previously reported, "Genie", composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself with lyrics by VIINI and iHwak, is the title track of his solo debut mini album 'Dimension'.

Check out VIINI's "Genie" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Kwon Hyun Bin
  2. VIINI
  3. GENIE
17 6,259 Share 80% Upvoted

5

She_her_her243 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

Vocals have a nice husky feel and he visuals shine - slick solo debut VIINI!!

Share

5

soum3,497 pts 24 hours ago 10
24 hours ago

I have no idea who he is but I think is great for a solo debut 👏 I wonder how his live performance will be I am looking forward to it

Share

10 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seungri
Burning Sun Whistleblower, sued for defamation
5 hours ago   13   8,050
Seungri
Burning Sun Whistleblower, sued for defamation
5 hours ago   13   8,050

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND