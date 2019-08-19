VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) finds love in the rain in 'Genie' solo debut MV

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has finally made his solo debut with "Genie".
In the dramatic music video, VIINI finds love in the rain. As previously reported, "Genie", composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself with lyrics by VIINI and iHwak, is the title track of his solo debut mini album 'Dimension'.
Check out VIINI's "Genie" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
