IU's label confirms she won't be releasing ending song for 'Hotel Del Luna'

IU won't be releasing her ending song for 'Hotel Del Luna'.



The singer-songwriter is the voice behind a special ending track for the popular tvN drama series, and fans have been waiting for a release. However, IU's agency confirmed, "There were no plans to release the OST. It was meant as a gift to the fans who loved 'Hotel Del Luna'. Thank you for giving love to the drama and the ending song."



The song was played during the scene Jang Man Wol (played by IU) and Goo Chang Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) finally had their first kiss. Listen to IU's special track above (3:45).