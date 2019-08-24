Kim Jae Hwan and Stella Jang drop third teaser for upcoming collaboration single 'Vacance in September'

Another teaser clip of Kim Jae Hwan and Stella Jang's "Vacance in September" video has been revealed!

On August 24 KST, the two singers unveiled the third teaser for the single, which continues to focus on the love lives of the video's protagonists. Some faces seen in the clip that may be familiar to fans include April's Naeun, actor Bae Hyun Sung, and popular vlogger Yang Pang. The interweaving of light comedy and romantic moments perfectly complements the mood of summertime romance encapsulated in the song.





Meanwhile, "Vacance in September" is set for release on August 26.





Check out the single's third teaser above!