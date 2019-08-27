Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Jay Park x Yultron get hit by lasers in 'On Fire' MV teaser

Jay Park and Yultron have dropped their music video teaser for "On Fire"!

In the teaser, Jay Park performs underneath a colorful laser show. "On Fire" is about giving your all to someone and being unnoticed, and it's set to drop on August 30 KST.

What do you think of Jay Park x Yultron's "On Fire" MV teaser?

