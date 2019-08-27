Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Sunmi to feature as guest on 'Radio Star'

Sunmi is reportedly guesting on 'Radio Star'.

It was previously reported Song Yoo Bin is filming for the MBC variety talk show on August 28, and reports have now revealed Sunmi, Baek Ji Young, and Lee Suk Hoon will be appearing on the same episode.

Viewers are looking forward to the episode as it's been 2 years since Baek Ji Young has appeared on the show, Sunmi's talk show appearances are rare, and Song Yoo Bin recently made his debut as a duo with Kim Kook Heon.

Sunmi, Baek Ji Young, Lee Suk Hoon, and Song Yoo Bin's episode of 'Radio Star' is set to air on September 4 KST.

In other news, Sunmi recently made her comeback with her single 'LALALAY'.

