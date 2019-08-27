Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

F.T. Island Hongki's military enlistment date confirmed

F.T. Island Hongki's military enlistment date has been confirmed.

On August 27, reports revealed Hongki would be enlisting for his mandatory military service, and FNC Entertainment confirmed, "Hongki will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on September 30."

Knowing he would be enlisting by the end of the year, the F.T. Island vocalist released his solo album 'Do N Do' late last year, and the band has been holding domestic and overseas concerts this past year. He's also starring in the musical 'I Loved You', but he will be stepping down after 10 days of the show due to his enlistment.

Hongki is the first F.T. Island member to enlist. Stay tuned for updates on Hongki and F.T. Island.

joonia50 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Hope he will have time to be himself and enjoy if possible living like a normal person. I love his voice and his personality ( as far as i can see}

Eleutherna164 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

The day Jaejin releases his solo MV Hongki's news of enlistement comes.... 😭 I will miss them when they are gone.

Share

