F.T. Island Hongki's military enlistment date confirmed

F.T. Island Hongki's military enlistment date has been confirmed.



On August 27, reports revealed Hongki would be enlisting for his mandatory military service, and FNC Entertainment confirmed, "Hongki will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on September 30."



Knowing he would be enlisting by the end of the year, the F.T. Island vocalist released his solo album 'Do N Do' late last year, and the band has been holding domestic and overseas concerts this past year. He's also starring in the musical 'I Loved You', but he will be stepping down after 10 days of the show due to his enlistment.



Hongki is the first F.T. Island member to enlist. Stay tuned for updates on Hongki and F.T. Island.

