Golden Child's Bomin has turned into a 'Romantic Liar' in his latest CF for cosmetics brand 'Lilybyred'!

Recently named the brand's endorsement model for the year after his role in 'A-Teen' season 2, Bomin has gone from the dreamy transfer student to a prince of lip tints with 'Lilybyred's sweet, delicious 'Romantic Liar Mousse Tint' line!

Check out his main CF above, and make sure to visit 'Lilybyred's official YouTube channel for individual color CF clips!