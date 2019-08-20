New 12-member boy group N.Cus releases smoky 1st MV teaser for debut title track 'Super Luv'

A new 12-member boy group named N.Cus, under Kyuri Entertainment, will be making their debut this August 27 with their 1st mini album, 'Matchless Love'.

N.Cus consist of members Yuan, Myeong, Hojin, Soon, Hyeonmin, Seokjin, Euntaek, Eos, Seungyong, Hwan, IF, and Sungseob. In the short MV teaser #1 for their debut title track "Super Luv", the N.Cus members stand shrouded in thick smoke, before rewinding back the clock and appearing as a full group.

Look forward to N.Cus's debut with 'Matchless Love' and "Super Luv", set for release on August 27 at 12 PM KST!