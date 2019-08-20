Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

New 12-member boy group N.Cus releases smoky 1st MV teaser for debut title track 'Super Luv'

AKP STAFF

A new 12-member boy group named N.Cus, under Kyuri Entertainment, will be making their debut this August 27 with their 1st mini album, 'Matchless Love'. 

N.Cus consist of members Yuan, Myeong, Hojin, Soon, Hyeonmin, Seokjin, Euntaek, Eos, Seungyong, Hwan, IF, and Sungseob. In the short MV teaser #1 for their debut title track "Super Luv", the N.Cus members stand shrouded in thick smoke, before rewinding back the clock and appearing as a full group. 

Look forward to N.Cus's debut with 'Matchless Love' and "Super Luv", set for release on August 27 at 12 PM KST!

  1. misc.
0 454 Share Be the first to vote

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND