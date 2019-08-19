GIRLKIND XJR reveal mini album highlight medley for 'Life is Diamond'

GIRLKIND XJR have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming mini album 'Life is Diamond'.



GIRLKIND's upcoming unit XJR includes members Sehoon and Jikang, and 'Life is Diamond' is their first ever mini album as a unit and the group's first release since "S.O.R.R.Y" in June of 2018. The above highlight medley reveals the tracks "Money Talk", "All You Want", "Vibe On", "Split", and "I.Land".



Check out GIRLKIND XJR's 'Life is Diamond' highlight medley above, and stay tuned for the mini album release on August 28 KST.