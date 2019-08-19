Jonghun reported to have submitted formal written apology before 2nd trial

Jonghun is reported to have submitted a formal written apology before his second trial.



After Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and former 'Burning Sun' employee Mr. Kim, Mr. Heo, and Mr.Kwon faced the first official trial for their chatroom controversy on July 16, and on August 19, they underwent their second trial at the Seoul Central District Court. The former F.T. Island member, Kim, Heo, and Kwon are facing charges for aggravated sexual assault.



According to reports, Jonghun submitted a formal written apology letter, which can somewhat to prosecution on August 16, while Mr. Kwon submitted multiple formal written apologies on July 8, July 12, July 24, July 31, and August 9 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case.

