Red Velvet is hustling and back with their second comeback of the summer!

Their most recent title track, 'Umpah Umpah', is a bright and catchy electro-house track that is bound to be stuck in your head all day long! The members show off their catchy dance moves while figuring out how to have fun indoors on a rainy day. The girls rock the outfits from their teaser images as they get you dancing into autumn.

Check out the surreal MV above.