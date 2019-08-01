TRCNG shed tears in 'Missing' MV trailer

TRCNG dropped their music video trailer for "Missing".



The MV trailer follows the TRCNG members as they each go through hardships and shed tears alone. "Missing" is the title track of their upcoming 2nd single album 'Rising', and it's themed around a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams.



TRNCG's "Missing" drops on August 5 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

