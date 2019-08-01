Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

TRCNG shed tears in 'Missing' MV trailer

AKP STAFF

TRCNG dropped their music video trailer for "Missing".

The MV trailer follows the TRCNG members as they each go through hardships and shed tears alone. "Missing" is the title track of their upcoming 2nd single album 'Rising', and it's themed around a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams.

TRNCG's "Missing" drops on August 5 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. TRCNG
  2. MISSING
0 274 Share 50% Upvoted
TRCNG
TRCNG shed tears in 'Missing' MV trailer
45 minutes ago   0   266
D1CE
D1CE throw the dice in 'Wake Up' debut MV
47 minutes ago   1   354
VIXX, Ravi
VIXX's Ravi updates fans after car accident
51 minutes ago   0   2,388

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND