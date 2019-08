Rookie boy group ATEEZ recently visited the 'Access Online' studio for a quick taste test, featuring classic American junk foods!

The 2 classic junk foods chosen by 'Access' included: 'Twinkies', 'Flamin' Hot Cheetos', and 'Raisinets'! Each of the members got to try one or a few of their own, giving their personal reactions by raising their thumbs up or down!

Watch the taste test above!