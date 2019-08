Rookie boy group Target is returning next week with their 3rd single, "Baby Come Back Home"!

In their newly released MV teaser #1, the Target members showcase their killer moves whether it's through perfectly in-sync choreography moves, or freestyle, controlling the beat of the music with ease.

You can look forward to the full release of Target's "Baby Come Back Home" single and MV this August 20 at 12 PM KST.