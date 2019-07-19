Mnet is airing the finale episode of 'Produce x 101' live!
It's season 4 of the popular competitive reality series, and fans are excited to see which trainees will make the final group. Producers have already revealed the 'Produce x 101' project group will be promoting together for 5 years. Actor Lee Dong Wook is hosting this season.
Watch 'Produce x 101' above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
6
1
Posted by46 minutes ago
Watch Mnet's 'Produce x 101' Finale Live!
Mnet is airing the finale episode of 'Produce x 101' live!
0 7,894 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment