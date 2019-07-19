Kang Daniel reveals previews of tracks on solo debut album 'Color on Me'

Kang Daniel revealed previews of the tracks on his upcoming solo debut album 'Color on Me'.
As previously reported, the 5-track album includes song titles that generate feelings of hope and new beginnings like "Through the Night", "Color", "What are You Up To", "Horizon", and "I Hope".
'Color on Me' drops on July 25 KST. Check out the previews below!
