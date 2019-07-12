NCT's Taeyong takes you behind the scenes of 'Long Flight' MV shoot for 'SM Station'

NCT's Taeyong has revealed a behind-the-scenes video for "Long Flight".



In the making-of video above, Taeyong takes on different looks as he moves from set to set for his "Long Flight" music video.

As previously revealed, Taeyong has already greeted fans with collaboration singles like "Around" with Hitchhiker, "Cure" with producer Yoo Young Jin, and more, and this will mark the NCT leader's first ever solo single. He also personally participated in composing and writing the lyrics for "Long Flight", which was produced by Royal Dive.

Taeyong's "Long Flight" drops on July 18 KST. Stay tuned for updates.





