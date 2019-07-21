Nature get funky in playful 'relay dance' video for 'I'm So Pretty'

The ladies of Nature are the latest to star in their very own 'relay dance' video!

On July 21, Mnet took to their official M2 YouTube channel to share a 'relay dance' video featuring Nature performing "I'm So Pretty." In the video, the girls dance a modified relay version of their latest single's original choreography in front of a bright pink backdrop. The performance ends with a short series of hilarious bloopers made during the making of the video.

Meanwhile, Nature is currently promoting their first mini album 'I'm So Pretty.'

Check out the full video above!