MAMAMOO have revealed an MV teaser for their surprise single, "Gleam"!

The minimal synth pop genre single "Gleam" contains sweet lyrics depicting the moment someone falls in love. The full MV, set to drop on July 24 at 6 PM KST, will be full of colorful, retro vibes, centered around a jukebox.

Watch the MV teaser above while you wait just a few more hours!