Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

J-Pop singer Ruann shares a glimpse of her energetic 'Beep Beep' choreography + D-4 teaser image

Just about 4 more days to go, until 16-year old J-Pop singer Ruann makes her dream debut in Korea!

In teaser clip #3 for her debut single "Beep Beep", Ruann gives a taste of her vibrant, energetic choreography, created by 1Million Studio's Lia Kim. Switching back and forth from the image of a normal, young school girl to a pop star in an alternate universe, Ruann hints at a debut MV full of color and eccentricity. 

You can listen to and watch the full MV for Ruann's Korean debut single "Beep Beep" this July 31 at 6 PM KST! While you wait, also check out her D-4 teaser image below. 

As a Japanese idol, Ruann could not have picked a worse time to debut in Korea.

