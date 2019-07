J-Pop singer Ruann is less than a week away from her official debut in Korea!

A rising singer/song-writer talented in the guitar, piano, and more, Ruann will be bringing her love for Korea and K-Pop to the mother nation itself this July 31 at 6 PM KST with her 1st digital single, "Beep Beep". In her first MV teaser, Ruann discovers a unique, square-shaped plum(?) inside a bag of regular, round plums.

Stay tuned for Ruann's full debut in Korea.