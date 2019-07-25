UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is the first 'Produce X 101' contestant to return to broadcasts as a guest on 'Radio Star'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is the first former 'Produce X 101' contestant to return to broadcasts, since the survival program's finale just last week!

On July 26, representatives from MBC's 'Radio Star' confirmed, "Lee Jin Hyuk has confirmed his guest appearance on 'Radio Star'. He will attend filming next week, and the broadcast will air in early August."

Lee Jin Hyuk previously debuted as UP10TION's Wei in 2015, before returning to trainee status earlier this year to compete on 'Produce X 101'. Many are looking forward to the stories that Lee Jin Hyuk will have to share on 'Radio Star', after recently finishing up the survival program.



Will you be watching Lee Jin Hyuk on 'Radio Star'?