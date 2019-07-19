Nam Goong Min in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Stove League'

Actor Nam Goong Min is in talks to star in the upcoming SBS drama 'Stove League'.



On July 19, an insider revealed Nam Goong Min had been cast in the drama set to premiere in November, but his label 935 Entertainment clarified, "It's one project he's currently reviewing." If cast, Nam Goong Min will be playing the role of unlikable yet charismatic general manager Baek Seung Soo in the drama about a major league baseball team.



'Stove League' will center around the team as it prepares for a new baseball season. It's set to air after 'Vagabond' this November.