GWSN have released the second music video teaser for “Red-Sun”.

"Red Sun" is the title track of their upcoming mini album ‘Park in the Night part three’. In the latest teaser, they ask “What is the most important to us currently?’ and reveal some more of the fantasy scenery set to an energetic beat. At the end, the members are seen falling under one after the other like dominoes.

Stay tuned for the full music video release on July 23rd at 6pm KST.