Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Block B's P.O reveals fresh ride in teaser image for 'Promise' feat. WINNER's Song Min Ho

AKP STAFF

Block B's P.O revealed a fresh ride in his latest teaser image for 'Promise' featuring WINNER's Song Min Ho.

After revealing cute snapshot teasers, P.O shared a teaser of car art below. The Block B member's upcoming single 'Promise' drops on July 30 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. Block B
  2. P.O.
  3. WINNER
  4. Song Min Ho (Mino)
0 361 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND